Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris Sells 7,500 Shares

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,640,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshpet alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $346,958.78.

On Friday, May 7th, Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total transaction of $149,782.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06.

On Monday, April 19th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39.

FRPT stock opened at $176.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -707.28 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.90.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter worth $117,975,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $59,369,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after acquiring an additional 404,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 46.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after acquiring an additional 363,951 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.