Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Receives $7.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.28.
FRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st.
Shares of Frontline stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. 1,408,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 2,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.