Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Receives $7.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.28.

FRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st.

Shares of Frontline stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. 1,408,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 2,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

