FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSK. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $22.02.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.