Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Fujitsu from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTSY opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.76. Fujitsu has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $33.76.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

