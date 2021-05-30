Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Down 2.8% Following Insider Selling

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares dropped 2.8% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $74.75 and last traded at $74.75. Approximately 1,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 983,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.89.

Specifically, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,133 shares of company stock worth $7,851,353. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLGT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,872,000 after acquiring an additional 601,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after buying an additional 292,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after buying an additional 71,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after buying an additional 32,183 shares during the period. 34.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

