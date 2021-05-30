FUNToken (FUN) Market Capitalization Hits $213.94 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $213.94 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00072429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.55 or 0.00859822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.10 or 0.08655127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00087607 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

