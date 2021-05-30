Fure Financial Corp Invests $7.93 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Fure Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

