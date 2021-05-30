FY2021 Earnings Estimate for McDonald’s Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $8.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ FY2022 earnings at $9.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.67 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.48.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $233.89 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.92. The company has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

