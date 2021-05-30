FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Exelixis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXEL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 112.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,248 shares of company stock worth $10,910,745. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,077,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,332,000 after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 360,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 259,595 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 91,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.