FY2021 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $90.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $86.48. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2022 earnings at $96.96 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,519.89.

AZO stock opened at $1,406.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,475.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,281.42. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,074.45 and a one year high of $1,542.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

