FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Raised by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $11.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.96.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$136.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.17.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$126.83 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$67.57 and a one year high of C$127.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$117.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.10 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.