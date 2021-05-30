GAM Holding AG Acquires Shares of 2,544 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.