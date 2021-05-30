GAM Holding AG Increases Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,748,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,422,000 after acquiring an additional 189,372 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Marten Transport by 47.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Marten Transport by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.01. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

