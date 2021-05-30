GAM Holding AG Invests $281,000 in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 44.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,224,000 after purchasing an additional 342,283 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 231.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after purchasing an additional 771,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 39.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,184 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.09. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.99.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $12,511,335.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,135.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $61,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 846,173 shares of company stock valued at $46,510,701. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

