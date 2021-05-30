Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Up 50.7% in May

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the April 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ganfeng Lithium stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.25. 11,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,267. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. Ganfeng Lithium has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Get Ganfeng Lithium alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ganfeng Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.