GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut GCP Applied Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.87.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,347,000 after purchasing an additional 285,990 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,901,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,084 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,250,000 after acquiring an additional 238,003 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after acquiring an additional 987,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,196,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after acquiring an additional 86,616 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

