Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GECFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gecina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

GECFF remained flat at $$144.61 during trading on Friday. Gecina has a 12 month low of $112.02 and a 12 month high of $159.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.43.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

