Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Trading Down 2.1%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

