Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI) vs. Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Critical Review

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) and Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Ambev alerts:

This table compares Ambev and Gemini Group Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambev 20.69% 17.03% 10.54% Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A

9.6% of Ambev shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambev and Gemini Group Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambev $11.33 billion 4.80 $2.21 billion $0.14 24.71 Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Group Global.

Risk & Volatility

Ambev has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Group Global has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ambev and Gemini Group Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambev 1 5 3 0 2.22 Gemini Group Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ambev presently has a consensus target price of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.05%. Given Ambev’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ambev is more favorable than Gemini Group Global.

Summary

Ambev beats Gemini Group Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands. It also provides bottled water, isotonic beverages, energy drinks, coconut water, powdered and natural juices, and ready-to-drink teas under the GuaranÃ¡ Antarctica, Natu, Gatorade, H2OH!, Lipton Iced Tea, Fusion, Do Bem, Pepsi, Canada Dry, Squirt, Red Rock, Pepsi-Cola, Seven Up, Nutrl, and Palm Bay and Mike's brands, as well as For Me wellness shots, a functional beverage. Ambev S.A. offers its products through a network of third-party distributors and a direct distribution system. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. Ambev S.A. is a subsidiary of Interbrew International B.V.

Gemini Group Global Company Profile

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013. Gemini Group Global Corp. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas with manufacturing facility in California, United States and vapor shop in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.