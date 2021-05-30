General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Lowered by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $714,522,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after buying an additional 13,144,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,781,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $14.06 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

