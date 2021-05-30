Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) EVP Rohit Gupta Sells 60,000 Shares

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%.
Genworth Financial Company Profile
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
