Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) EVP Rohit Gupta Sells 60,000 Shares

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,863,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 338,786 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 513,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,916,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 548,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

