Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

