Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,088 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.61% of Golden Entertainment worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,134. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDEN. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

GDEN stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.94. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $44.28.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.