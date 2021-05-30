Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,088 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

GDEN opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $44.28.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

