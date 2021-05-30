GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.41 million.

NASDAQ GDRX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,170. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion and a PE ratio of -38.66.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.71.

In other GoodRx news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 303,624 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $11,182,471.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,182,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and sold 1,973,416 shares valued at $71,990,356. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

