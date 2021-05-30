GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.GoPro also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.050 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.48.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,583,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,263. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.21. GoPro has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 9,042 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $87,164.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 311,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,078.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 30,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $316,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 531,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,264 in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

