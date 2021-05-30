Graham (GHM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Graham (NYSE:GHM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1st. Analysts expect Graham to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.74 million, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Get Graham alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In other Graham news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $223,440.00. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.