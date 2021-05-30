Graphlinq Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $621,721.00 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $11.16 million and $621,721.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.05 or 0.00845782 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.03 or 0.08592392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00087368 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

