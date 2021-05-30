Graviocoin (GIO) 1-Day Volume Hits $416.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $416.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.46 or 0.00467784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000230 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

