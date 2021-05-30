Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Down 58.1% in May

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the April 29th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,996,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gravity by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 30,703 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,832,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gravity by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Gravity by 45.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRVY opened at $130.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of -0.52. Gravity has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $239.90.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

