Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Given New $1.30 Price Target at Roth Capital

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) had its price objective decreased by Roth Capital from $1.40 to $1.30 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

GPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $256.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.77. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,505 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,323,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,246 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,756,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 737,119 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,409,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 484,993 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

