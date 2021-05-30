Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the April 29th total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,927,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 79,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of AVAL stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 51,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,059. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0222 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

