GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 1,231 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,231 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Finally, Torray LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on COO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.00.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $393.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.57.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

