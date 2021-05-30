GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.24% of Genasys worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 569,651 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 288,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 79,385 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 1st quarter worth about $1,397,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 460.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genasys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

GNSS stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Genasys Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $184.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Genasys had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genasys news, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $100,190.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

