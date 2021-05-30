GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 11,364 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zogenix by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zogenix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Zogenix by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Zogenix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Zogenix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $17.55 on Friday. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $979.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

