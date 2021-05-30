GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 2,413 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,623 in the last 90 days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average of $86.90. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

