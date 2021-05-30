GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 229,632 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,494,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,472 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,467,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,737 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 51.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 113.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 37,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.18. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

