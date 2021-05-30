GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $480,000 Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,077 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $39.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

