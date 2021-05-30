GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $480,000 Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,077 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 243,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,942,000 after purchasing an additional 72,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth about $10,175,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $39.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

