GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,845 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 131,830 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,581,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after buying an additional 2,833,718 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,776,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 234,661 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

ARLP opened at $5.96 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $6.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $318.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

