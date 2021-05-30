GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $518,000 Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,178 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 110,741 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,088,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,926.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,925,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,510 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 72,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 44,838 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $359.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.54. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

In other Liberty TripAdvisor news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $91,999,951.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

