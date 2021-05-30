GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $533,000 Stock Position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Genasys worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genasys by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 569,651 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the first quarter valued at $1,397,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Genasys by 460.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genasys by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 288,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 79,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Genasys alerts:

In other news, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $100,190.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNSS opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. Genasys Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genasys had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. Research analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNSS. Zacks Investment Research cut Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genasys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.