GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.11% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTT. B. Riley boosted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

CTT opened at $11.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $584.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.40. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. On average, analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

