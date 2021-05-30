GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $508,000 in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average of $59.09. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $64.87.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.