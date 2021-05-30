GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $473,000 Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,231 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $393.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $397.49 and its 200 day moving average is $374.57. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $415.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

