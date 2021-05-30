GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 34,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,910,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,422,000 after purchasing an additional 419,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,468 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 46,198 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OI stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

