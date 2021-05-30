GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.09.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.