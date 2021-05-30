GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 11,364 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zogenix by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Zogenix by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $979.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.43. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. Zogenix’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

