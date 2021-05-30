GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 42.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,364 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Star Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Star Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Star Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Star Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Star Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,537,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Star Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Star Group alerts:

NYSE SGU opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $420.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. Star Group, L.P. has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $604.12 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 32.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.1425 dividend. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

Star Group Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.