GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 14,410 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,410 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Yandex were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Yandex by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

YNDX stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.99. Yandex has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Equities analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

